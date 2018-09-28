Sudbury's Laurentian University says it is investigating reports of a hazing incident on its men's soccer team.

In a statement to CBC News, the school said it is "investigating an anonymous complaint we received relating to the Men's Soccer Team."

The school did not provide any details of the incident or how many students were involved, but in its statement stressed "student safety is of critical importance at Laurentian University."

The school's student newspaper, the Lambda, reported that it had been contacted over the summer by a former player with a first-hand account of hazing.

The story published in Lambda details an incident where he and other first-year players were forced to attend a party.

The anonymous player alleged he and the other rookies were tied up, blindfolded and forced to drink alcohol.

He goes on to say they were groped, and even cut with a knife to draw blood as a sign of unity

The incident traumatized the student so much that he no longer attends the school, the newspaper reported.

Laurentian did not indicate if this is the same incident it is investigating.

In 2016, five members of the men's basketball team were suspended for one year for violating the school's athletic code of conduct after a hazing incident.