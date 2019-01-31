Skip to Main Content
Laurentian University cancels students' Russia trip over security concerns

A team of Laurentian University students will not be going to Russia this spring after all. The six commerce students had qualified for an international business simulation competition in Sochi. However, the post secondary school in Sudbury says the trip is cancelled due to security concerns.

CBC News ·
This group — professor Luc Lagrandeur, Gavin Kadlec, Moe Alaeddine, Jack Laushway, Sawyer Baby, Wanlin Lv and Ryan Dumoulin — was supposed to go to Russia in April, however Laurentian University cancelled the trip over security concerns. (Supplied/Laurentian University)

It goes on to say that while Laurentian is committed to offering quality experiential learning opportunities in community and industry settings, "the safety and well-being of our students are our priority."

Fourth year commerce student, Moe Alaeddine, says the group is disappointed, adding that it may be difficult to get international experience with political tensions in countries like Russia and China.

"It seems like the options are closing down, but there's still a lot more stuff we can do, especially when we have Laurentian backing us," he says.

"Obviously [school officials] are not looking to put us in any harm."

Fourth year commerce student Moe Alaeddine says the group is disappointed the Russia trip is cancelled but they are looking for alternatives, including a competition in Barcelona, Spain. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Alaeddine says the team is looking at an opportunity in Barcelona, Spain now, although they are also interested in another one in Silicon Valley of California, USA.

The money that had been set aside for the Russia trip will now go to another option.

"[Laurentian University is] basically giving us freedoms to offer up any other alternatives," Alaeddine says.

"Anything we come across ourselves, and that we agree is a good enough venture for ourselves, we can present them the alternatives and they said they are willing to consider it and allocate the funds to that."

The students are trying to gain some important international business experience through these competitions.

Moe Alaeddine is a 4th-year business student at Laurentian University. He and five other students along with Laurentian decided against a trip to Sochi, Russia for a business competition in the spring. They cited security concerns and political tensions. Moe spoke with CBC reporter Kate Rutherford. 4:53

With files from Kate Rutherford

