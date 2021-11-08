A Laurentian University rower is the provincial champion in the women's lightweight single category and finished in third place in the national university championships.

Abbey Maillet, a third-year sport and physical education student, won the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) race in Welland, Ontario, with a time of 8:49.30. She was five seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

"My experience at the OUA Championship to say the least was great," Maillet said in a press release. "Representing Laurentian and winning gold met my goal which I have been working towards for some time now. I enjoyed being a part of the competitive environment."

Maillet started rowing just before high school, when she joined the Leander Boat Club in Hamilton.

Earlier in the season, she won two gold medals in the women's lightweight single and women's open single categories at the opening regatta in Guelph.

"What has helped me succeed is definitely the knowledge and experience from my coach, Dr. Amanda Schweinbenz," she said.

"What I like most about being a Laurentian Varsity athlete is being able to represent my school with pride and respect. I have been able to create many memories as a Laurentian athlete and enjoy the beauty of Sudbury and Ramsey Lake."

At the Canadian University Rowing Championships, hosted at Brock University, Maillet finished in third place in the lightweight single category.

"I'm very happy with my results," she said. "Amanda and I, we've been training all season for this."