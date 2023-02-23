Laurentian University meets its enrolment predictions this year, says interim president

Laurentian University is a bit ahead of its enrolment predictions for the year, with about 7,700 students, says its interim president and vice-chancellor.

"I still firmly believe that it needs to grow," Laurentian interim president Sheila Embleton told CBC's Morning North.

"We do need to grow the domestic enrolment."

The Sudbury, Ont. university's first-year enrolment plummeted by 33 per cent in September 2021, after Laurentian filed for insolvency and cut more than 30 programs.

Laurentian exited creditor protection in November 2022, and has been focused on rebuilding since then.

Sheila Embleton is Laurentian University's interim president and vice-chancellor. (Submitted by Laurentian University)

Embleton said Laurentian continues to face the same challenges as all other Ontario universities.

"We're last in funding, in provincial funding, in the country," she said.

"And it's very difficult to operate a quality system, which is presumably what we all want with just not the same financial resources as elsewhere."

Ontario universities have become increasingly reliant on international student recruitment to make up that funding deficit, since there is no cap on what they can charge them.

Embleton said she has mixed feelings about that approach.

"In general, it's a good thing to have international students. It's just a broadening experience for absolutely everybody," she said.

"l think a lot of Ontario universities, in fact, probably all feel that they're forced into it just simply to balance the books."

Embleton added that when Canadian universities bring in thousands of international students, it can rob their own countries of their best and brightest.

"At the moment at least, it's pretty clear it's an immigration path," she said.

Laurentian University's Olympic-sized swimming pool needs some leaks repaired before it can be reopened. (https://laurentian.ca/voyageurs/recreation)

Buildings on campus

Beyond attracting more students, Embleton said the future of the university's buildings and infrastructure are also a priority.

In June Laurentian identified five buildings, and 68.75 acres of land it could sell to the province to help pay back its creditors.

If Laurentian chooses to continue using the buildings, it would then pay rent to the province.

Embleton said the university would likely want to hold on to the Vale Living with Lakes Centre, which was on the list.

She added Laurentian is currently searching for a realtor to put the president's residence on the market.

Laurentian's Olympic-sized swimming pool, which is not on the list to be sold, has been out of commission since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Embleton said the pool needs some leaks repaired, and they are still determining the work needed, and how much it would cost.

"It's such an asset to the whole community that presumably we're going to try and afford it one way or the other," she said.

"Possibly in partnership with others."