Laurentian University lists 5 buildings it could sell to the province

Laurentian University has identified five properties it could sell to the province to help pay its creditors, the Sudbury, Ont. university confirmed Thursday.

In a non-binding term sheet Laurentian identified 68.75 acres of land and five buildings it would sell to the province and then lease back.

The five buildings are:

East Residence

Vale Living with Lakes Centre and Watershed Building

Northern Ontario School of Medicine

Health Sciences Building

Security and Maintenance Building

In the case of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine building, NOSM University, which currently occupies the space, would continue to lease the building.

Laurentian said the 69.75 acres of land represents about nine per cent of the university's 750 acres.

Laurentian noted its green spaces and trails, which have always been accessible to the public, will continue to be protected.

"The university will retain ownership of all other lands and will seek to strengthen partnerships with the community for the ongoing use and enjoyment of Laurentian's natural spaces," Laurentian said in a press release.

"The university seeks to ensure continued public access to the trail networks and green space."

Sheila Embleton is Laurentian University's interim president. (Submitted by Laurentian University)

Laurentian's interim president Sheila Embleton said in a news release that it was important for the university's sale of its properties to have minimal impact on its operations and people's enjoyment of the green spaces.

"I expect that the community of Greater Sudbury, who passionately expressed the importance of the trail system and green space, will be satisfied with what is outlined in the transaction," she said in a news release.

Naomi Grant, chair of the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury, said she was happy to hear Laurentian's green spaces will be protected, but also wants to see exactly what parcel of land will be sold.

"Of course we're eager to see a map just to see the details of what's delineated," she said.

The coalition was part of a grassroots campaign to protect Laurentian's green spaces and trails from being sold off to developers.

Grant said Laurentian's insolvency proceedings, under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) were difficult because a lot of details, including the future of the trails and green spaces, were shrouded in secrecy.

"And so people are relieved. But also, everyone wants to see the details," she said.

Grant added it was encouraging to hear that Laurentian wants to strengthen its ties with community partners about the ongoing use of the trails and green spaces.

Deal with the province

Last May the province offered to buy $53.5 million of Laurentian's real estate.

The money would help the university, which filed for insolvency in early 2021, pay its creditors.

After it filed for insolvency, Laurentian cut 76 programs and nearly 200 staff and faculty members lost their jobs.