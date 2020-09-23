Laurentian programs still suspended, deans to report back on low enrolment, quality control

Laurentian University has issued a statement saying admissions to 17 programs remain suspended.

In July, the school announced it was suspending new enrolment to a handful of programs, citing low enrolment numbers.

The program suspensions drew sharp criticism from LUFA, the school's faculty association.

Jean-Charles Cachon, secretary and treasurer with LUFA, said the university cannot unilaterally decide to suspend programs, adding that any academic decisions must be approved by the university's senate.

Last week, the senate's Academic Planning Subcommittee asked the school's administration to request that deans of the affected departments analyze and provide context on maintaining the quality of the programs.

The deans are to report back to the sub-committee, but until then, admissions to those programs remain on hold.

The affected programs span 13 different disciplines, and include archeology, anthropology, geography, modern languages and music. Approximately 49 students would be affected by the program suspensions.

At the time the suspensions were announced, Laurentian president Robert Haché said the decision would not affect students currently enrolled in the programs.