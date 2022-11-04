Aven McMaster never expected she would need to restart her career at the age of 46.

But the events at Laurentian University in April 2021 forced the former ancient studies professor to consider new options and start over.

In February 2021 the Sudbury, Ont., university revealed it was insolvent. Two months later it cut 69 programs and nearly 200 staff and faculty positions.

Laurentian also severed its ties with its three federated universities: Thorneloe, Huntington and the University of Sudbury.

Without the connection to Laurentian the federated universities could not support their own programs, or grant degrees. They ceased their operations with just a small number of staff members left over to tie up loose ends.

McMaster taught at Thorneloe for 14 years. She moved to Greater Sudbury in 2007 and made her life in the northern Ontario city.

And she loved her job.

"Being in the classroom is certainly the thing I miss the most," McMaster said.

After her contract ended in June 2021, McMaster taught some online courses as a sessional instructor at Saint Mary's University in Halifax.

But she said that turned out to be a mistake.

"I realized after I did so that I made less doing so than if I would have taken EI (employment insurance)," McMaster said.

Two hundred staff and faculty lost their jobs as a result of Laurentian University's insolvency. (Erik White/CBC )

And the search for another job in her field turned out to be a challenge.

"So first of all, I'm in ancient studies, classics," she said. "My specialty is teaching Latin and ancient history. There's no industry track for that."

Academic opportunities were also limited. Last year, she said there was one job in all of Canada that she could have applied for in her specific area of expertise.

"That was it, and I wouldn't have got it even if I'd wanted it," McMaster said.

'A mid-career move is very difficult'

The reason she believes she wouldn't have gotten it is that universities are normally interested in hiring academics who are early in their careers, or more senior "superstars" who have the clout and reputations to transform their departments.

"A mid-career move is very difficult," McMaster said.

Once her oldest son finishes high school in Sudbury she wants to return to her hometown, Ottawa, where she could make a career change and look for a job with the federal government and apply some skills she has honed as an academic.

But her education could also be a hindrance in that search.

"I've been told to my face that a PhD says to someone, well, I think they're a little too specialized and they probably don't really want this kind of a job, so I don't think we'd hire them," McMaster said.

"So it can actually be a detriment in certain kinds of jobs."

Joel Belliveau now lives in the town of Embrun, Ont., near Ottawa, where he works as a sessional instructor at the University of Ottawa. He says it has been difficult to find full-time work in his field since Laurentian University cut the French-language history program. (Submitted by Joel Belliveau)

Joel Belliveau, a former associate professor of history at Laurentian, has already left Sudbury. But like McMaster, he has also struggled to find full-time work in his field.

Belliveau and his family moved to the town of Embrun, Ont., near Ottawa, where his wife got a job as a midwife.

Since the move he said he has landed a contract at the University of Ottawa, where he teaches courses as a sessional instructor. But he has lost the job security he had at Laurentian – or thought he had – and has also taken a big pay cut.

After Laurentian cut his program Belliveau said he got into a "combative mode."

He taught in French, and those programs were hit especially hard by the cuts. In all, Laurentian ended 29 of its French-language programs last year.

"I started being active with the union and with the Regroupement des professeurs francophones, you know, trying to alter or change a bit this the outcome that was to be expected," he said.

Reality settled in

"And ultimately that ended up being mostly a fight for keeping francophone programs alive and transferring them to the University of Sudbury. That kind of kept me sane for two or three months."

About a year after he left his job Belliveau said the reality of his situation set in, and he realized he would need to reinvent himself to find meaningful work.

"It's hard to let go, you know, after 12 years," he said.

"You're good at what you do and you're at ease with what you're doing. You know, you have a lot to bring to class."

Like McMaster, he said he might end up "recycling" himself and becoming a civil servant.

As for Laurentian and its future, Belliveau said he hopes the university can repair its reputation, but belives it could take years for that to happen.

"It's kind of like Walkerton, Ontario," he said.

"When you hear about Walkerton you still think of, you know, that one year where the water was tainted. Well, I mean that's a similar effect is going to happen with Laurentian."

Krishnan Venkataraman says he has had to reinvent himself as an entrepreneur after his former employer, Huntington University, had to shut down his program due to Laurentian University's insolvency. (Submitted by Krishnan Venkataraman)

Krishnan Venkataraman, a former gerontology professor at Huntington University – one of Laurentian's past federated schools – has also had to reinvent himself since he lost his job.

Venkataraman and his colleagues developed a gerontology program he said proved to be very successful, and attracted students to Huntington.

After Laurentian severed its ties with the federated universities, Huntington sold that successful program to its parent university.

Leaving academia behind

For a time, Venkataraman taught some of the courses he helped develop while he was a tenured faculty member, but as a sessional instructor, at a much lower rate of pay.

But for the most part, the sessional instructors teaching his material had no hand in creating the courses.

"It's my personal opinion, I think the program is quite compromised," Venkataraman said.

He said some of his former students told him some of their new instructors "barely know the content."

Venkataraman still lives in Sudbury and is now using the lessons he's learned from creating the gerontology program to build an after-school educational program for children and teens.

He has left academics and calls himself an "entrepreneur in the making."