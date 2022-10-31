Today is Laurentian University president Robert Haché's last day in the role.

In an email, Laurentian confirmed Tammy Eger, the university's current vice-president of research, will take over as interim president and vice-chancellor on Nov. 1, 2022.

"Information regarding further changes in senior leadership will be communicated in the coming days and weeks ahead," Laurentian said in the email.

Laurentian announced earlier that its provost, Marie-Josée Berger, would also be stepping down from that role before the university implements its plan of arrangement.

The plan sets the roadmap for the insolvent university to pay its creditors and exit insolvency proceedings.

On Sept. 14 Laurentian's creditors voted in favour of a plan of arrangement, which says claimants will receive between 14.1 and 24.2 per cent of their claims as opposed to between 8.5 and 16.7 per cent if the university had ceased operations and been liquidated.

Those creditors include large banks like RBC, which is owed more than $71 million, local construction companies, government agencies, and terminated staff and faculty members.

On Oct. 5 Ontario's Superior Court of Justice approved the plan.

Laurentian said in its email Monday it is still "preparing for the implementation of the plan of arrangement which includes leadership renewal in certain key positions."

'A necessary step'

The university first announced it was insolvent in February 2021. In April of that year it shut down 69 programs and fired nearly 200 staff and faculty members.

Tom Fenske, the president of the Laurentian University Staff Union, said he is optimistic about the university's future, but new leadership is just the first step to rebuild its programs and reputation.

"This was a necessary step," Fenske said.

"I don't think there was any way forward with these individuals here and it signals the light at the end of the tunnel… and we can get back to what we're good at, which is teaching and research."