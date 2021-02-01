Laurentian president to step down as university nears end of insolvency proceedings

Laurentian University President Robert Haché will step down once the school emerges from the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) process, Laurentian said in a press release.

Marie-Josée Berger, Laurentian's provost, will also step down at that time.

"An interim president and provost will be appointed, and the formal search process to identify a permanent president, in consultation with the Laurentian community, will be commenced," Laurentian said in a press release published on Thursday evening.

"I don't think it's a surprise. I think everybody you know, everybody on the planet was waiting for that shoe to drop," said Tom Fenske, president of the Laurentian University Staff Union.

Fenske and other representatives with the university's faculty union have long called on Haché to step down, following the university's insolvency, which ended 69 programs and saw nearly 200 staff and faculty members lose their jobs.

On Thursday, Laurentian also announced it filed its plan of arrangement with the Superior Court of Justice.

Laurentian University Staff Union President Tom Fenske has long called for the university's president, Robert Haché, to step down. (Erik White/CBC)

The plan is the culmination of the 18-month CCAA proceedings and represents the final terms between Laurentian and its many creditors.

Laurentian said it will seek a court order on July 28 to authorize a meeting of creditors to be held on Sept.14, in order to vote on the plan.

Simon Archer, a lawyer and partner with Goldblatt Partners, said two thirds of the creditors need to vote in favour of the plan for it to pass.

Goldblatt Partners represented the Laurentian University Faculty Association during the CCAA proceedings, but Archer was not personally involved in that case.

Plan likely to be approved, says lawyer

If the creditors reject the plan, Archer said Laurentian would need to go "back to the drawing board" and come up with a new plan of arrangement.

But he said that is unlikely to happen because months of negotiations helped create the plan.

"They wouldn't have presented it to the creditors unless they were reasonably sure that they would get approval of it," Archer said.

Archer said he hasn't seen the plan, but creditors typically receive 10 to 15 cents on the dollar in such arrangements.

"I guess another way to put it would be that there's often very substantial reductions in the total amount of claims received by unsecured creditors in particular," he said.

But voting in favour of the plan allows the debtor – Laurentian in this case – to continue existing.

Fenske said he hopes the university will be able to heal once it exits the CCAA.

"I hope maybe that can be led by our Indigenous leaders who have a long history of, you know, helping people heal," he said.

"I think learning from them right now would be key, especially with our cultural mandate."