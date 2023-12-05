Laurentian University has chosen its next president.

Lynn Wells will take over at the helm of the northern Ontario's largest university on April 1, 2024.

Wells has held senior roles at Canadian universities over the last 20 years. Most recently, she was the provost and vice-president academic at Brock University, where she also served as interim president for 15 months.

Wells has a Ph.D. in English from Western University as well as a master of arts in English and an honours bachelor of arts in English and French studies from York University.

"I strongly believe in the tricultural identity of Laurentian, and its commitment to offer bilingual education. With a degree in French literature, I am a long-time advocate of francophone education and committed to advancing the University's bilingual mission," Wells said in a press release.

Earlier in her career Wells served as acting dean and associate dean of research and graduate studies at the University of Regina's Faculty of Arts. She was later appointed as vice-president of academics at First Nations University of Canada.

"The selection committee was thoroughly impressed by Dr. Wells' depth of experience leading in post-secondary education, her dedication to scholarly excellence, and her commitment to Indigenous and Francophone cultures," said Vernon Cameron, chair of Laurentian's board of governors, in a statement.

Wells will take over from Sheila Embleton, who has served as interim president and vice-chancellor since January 2023.

Embleton has led Laurentian as it has exited insolvency proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).

In April 2021 nearly 200 staff and faculty members lost their jobs at the university when Laurentian cut programs to balance its books and pay creditors.

The university has worked to attract more students and rebuild since exiting its insolvency proceedings.