Laurentian University to sell president's house as it restructures

Laurentian University will sell the president's house as part of its court-guided restructuring, now that it has exited insolvency proceedings.

In an update on Feb. 21, the Sudbury, Ont. university said its board of governors approved a motion to sell the property, located at 179 John Street.

Laurentian purchased the large house in 1965 for $130,000, and it has served as the residence for its presidents over the years. It's also a space for university gatherings.

"It welcomed world leaders, internationally renowned artists, and many celebrated alumni," the update from the president's office said.

"However, notwithstanding its historical significance, our current and future needs for spaces that support academic excellence and the student experience, supersede holding on to this piece of our past."

Inco superintendent Ralph D. Parker had the home built in 1930. He later became Laurentian's first chair, and a building on campus is named in his honour.

Before Laurentian bought the house, its past owners included airline owner Ben Merwin and a lumber company.

Last May, the province said it would purchase $53.5-million of Laurentian real estate to help the then-insolvent university dig itself out of a financial hole.

Laurentian announced it was insolvent in February 2021, and in April of that year it cut 76 programs. As well, nearly 200 staff and faculty members lost their jobs.

The president's house is the first piece of Laurentian real estate it has confirmed it plans to sell.

Laurentian University's Olympic-sized swimming pool has been closed since early 2020. The university is determining what level of repairs it will need to re-open. (https://laurentian.ca/voyageurs/recreation)

Pool not for sale

Michel Piché, Laurentian's interim vice-president of finance and administration, told CBC News the university's Olympic-sized swimming pool will not be on that list.

"The pool is there for the use by our students and the community," he said. "I don't see how someone could buy that facility for commercial purposes."

Laurentian closed the pool in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it has never reopened. After it was closed, it started to leak and, due to its insolvency, the university could not spend money to repair it, Piché said.

Now, the university is waiting on test results to determine what repairs the pool will need to re-open.

"I expect that we will know whether we can fix the leaks relatively quickly, probably in the next month or so," Piché said.

But, he added, depending on the extent of the repairs needed, it could cost upwards of millions of dollars.

On Feb. 17, Laurentian's board of governors approved a plan to spend $8.4 million on deferred maintenance projects for 2023-2024.

Ontario's Ministry of Colleges and Universities will provide $2.6 million through its Facilities Renewal Program and Laurentian will cover the remaining $5.8 million from its operating fund.

Laurentian interim president Sheila Embleton says deferred maintenance is a regular part of any university's budget. (Submitted by Laurentian University)

Maintenance on the pool and Alphonse Raymond Building are the main priorities for the deferred maintenance.

"They are the ones that are probably the most urgent in the sense that they're both broken, basically," said Laurentian interim president Sheila Embleton.

Embleton said deferred maintenance is a normal part of every university's budget because all infrastructure will need repairs over time.

"Normally, deferred maintenance is probably about the least sexy thing that goes on in a university's budget," she said.