Laurentian faculty union raises concerns over job vaccancies

Laurentian University, which is currently restructuring after its insolvency, has posted several administrative positions and the union representing professors says the university should also be filling more academic positions.

Last year, the university filed for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). Hundreds of positions were cut and programs were eliminated.

Currently, there are more than a dozen administrative jobs posted. Two sessional positions are also posted on the school's job board.

Fabrice Colin is president of the Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA). He said he's disappointed to see so many postings for administrative positions.

"Given the fact that LUFA members paid the highest price during the CCAA proceedings through the high number of terminations, increased workload and pressure on current members," he said.

Colin said since the massive cuts, about 10 professors have resigned. He said they were mostly unhappy about the changes due to restructuring as the university went through the insolvency process.

Colin said the university should be recalling those professors to fill the vacancies. He said the union has filed a grievance.

"It's a source of concern for us," he said. "Again, we have been promised that the positions that were lost in April 2021 were sufficient."

Laurentian University declined a request for an interview. However, in a statement, the university said the school is "on a journey of transformational change."

"Like many organizations, we are facing challenges filling vacant roles, however we have been successfully hiring talented people recently and are putting in place strategies to bring in more," the statement said.

"We will invest in candidates who show potential and may not yet have the experiences of other candidates. We are taking the time to grow our talent pool internally. And we are looking for people who are passionate, talented, and driven to support students in their post-secondary education."

'Going to be tough'

Andrew Caldwell, a human resources line manager with consulting firm Peninsula Canada, said Laurentian may find it difficult to fill some posted positions.

"That's a tough one for any employer to find themselves into, especially one of, let's say, significant news coverage we could say about a very dicey situation," he said.

"You just had to cut a whole bunch of staff for funding issues," he said.

"So trying to get people into an administrative role where their compensation is tied to the business making money — let's not kid ourselves, a university is a business number one — it's going to be tough."

Caldwell said overall, a lot of businesses are hiring because some workers quit during the pandemic.

"So there's a lot of job postings and people, and it's an employee market at the moment," he said.