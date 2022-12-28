Laurentian University pays back more than $6M to its secured creditors
Laurentian announced it was insolvent in February 2021
Laurentian University has paid back its creditors with secured claims, according to a new court document.
The Sudbury, Ont., university announced it was insolvent in February 2021. In April 2021 Laurentian cut 76 programs to reduce its operating expenses. Nearly 200 staff and faculty members lost their jobs due to the cuts.
Laurentian exited its insolvency proceedings, under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) on Nov. 28, 2022.
According to a preliminary list of creditors, published in February 2021, Laurentian owed more than $6 million to creditors with secured claims.
The majority of those were construction companies that worked on new capital expansion projects at the university, such as the McEwen School of Architecture and the Cliff Fielding Research, Innovation and Engineering Building.
For example, Laurentian owed Forma-Con Construction, based out of Vaughan, Ont., more than $2.5 million. It also owed nearly $2.5 million to Accel Electrical Contractors Limited, in Woodbridge, Ont.
As of Nov. 28, 2022, Laurentian paid those creditors in full.
As of Dec. 13, Laurentian also paid all vacation pay compensation claims from employees, net of any required withholdings.
According to the same preliminary list of creditors, though, Laurentian owed more than $181 million to a much longer list of unsecured creditors, which included large banks, more construction companies, and retired professors and staff members.
The largest of those was the Royal Bank of Canada, to which Laurentian owed more than $71 million.
In September, the university's 522 unsecured creditors voted in favour of a plan of arrangement which would have them receive between 14 and 24 per cent of the money they are owed.
Before the vote, Laurentian warned its very existence was on the line, and depended on the plan of arrangement to move ahead.
