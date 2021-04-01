Laurentian University needs to address some long-standing issues with its expenses, and taxpayers shouldn't expect to foot the bill, a federal advocacy group says.

Jay Goldberg, interim director for the Ontario branch of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said the government would just be throwing good money after bad.

"Unfortunately the university has gone through a long period of financial mismanagement that's put them in this position," Goldberg said. "And they're also projecting deficits for the next several years."

"So even if the province stepped in to pay off that $100 million tab, the university would still be losing money."

"Despite protests and public outcry about the slashing of programs and the termination of faculty contracts, all levels of government should keep their hands out of the insolvency process until the school is on solid financial ground", Goldberg said.

"Laurentian doesn't have a revenue problem, it has an expense problem," Goldberg said.

While noting that some of the issues fell under the reign of then-president Dominic Giroux, Goldberg said the the larger issues– like a lack of financial accountability– means the school will have to root out some systemic weaknesses.

"We think the most important thing to protect taxpayers and also the Sudbury community is for the university to make sure that it can be solvent going forward," Goldberg said.