The new chair of Laurentian University's Board of Governors said he wants to make sure the school has a bright future once it exits creditor protection.

The province appointed Jeff Bangs and four others after 11 members of the board resigned in December.

For almost a year, the university has been under creditor protection after declaring itself insolvent.

In December, the province appointed five members to the board including Bangs, Debbi Nicholson, Don Duval, Robert Brouillette and Gerald (Gerry) Bilodeau. Last week, Laurentian said Bangs was chosen as chair of the board under a permanent chair who begins their term in June.

Bangs has experience in public sector decision-making and has served in various senior political advisory roles. From Dec. 2020 until his appointment, he served as a government relations advisor to Laurentian through his firm called Pathway Group.

Bangs acknowledged there are many unanswered questions about what happened at Laurentian, but said his role will be to look to the future.

"Try to bring back some respect and trust within the institution, with labour partners, the board, administration and figure out what our path is coming out of this," he said.

"I think we will get to a place where everyone is focused on the future and finding that path forward."

Jeff Bangs is chair of the Board of Governors at Laurentian University until June 2022, when a permenant chair is named. (Submitted by Laurentian University)

Applications to the university from Ontario high school students were down 43.5 per cent this year, compared to the same period in 2021. Bangs said that is something the university is keeping an eye on.

"It's certainly something that we have to watch very closely," he said.

"We have to redouble our efforts to convert those applications that we do have into acceptances and into enrolment."

He said the university has the benefit of financial support from the province, announced in December.

"The big thing is going to stabilize the situation that we're in and rebuild the reputation of the institution," he said.

"I know having grown up in the north and having family and friends who attended Laurentian, there's excellent programming. I would say to any student who is applying to the university, the student experience is still a solid one."

Bangs said it will take work to move the university in the right direction.

"It's going to take a renewed level of respect and trust amongst partners and after the year we've gone through it's probably fair to say that some of that has been shaken," he said.

"But I think we do have the right ingredients to move forward."