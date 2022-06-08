A team made up of eight Laurentian University engineering students and recent graduates proved they are among the best in the world at moving moon rocks.

The team, dubbed the "Laurentian Lunars", won the inaugural Over the Dusty Moon Challenge, hosted by the Colorado School of Mines.

In the finals they competed against five teams from around the world to move regolith, loose rock that was a stand-in for what astronauts might find on the moon, as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Over the Dusty Moon Project Duration 0:37 A team of Laurentian University engineering students won a competition in Colorado to build a machine that can transport Moon rocks.

To achieve that task they built a large conveyor system that left their competition in their moon dust.

"We managed to move like 100 kilograms in that 11 minutes," said team member Goran Hinic. "Just no other teams really had a chance at that point."

Hinic said their machine was 5.5 metres in length and weighed 96 kilograms. That size lost them some points in the competition, which they made up for in efficiency.

"And we were like, I think twice as heavy as the other heaviest design," said Quade Howald, a recent Laurentian graduate who was also part of the team.

The 'Laurentian Lunars', a team of eight engineering students and recent graduates, won the inaugural Over the Dusty Moon Challenge, hosted by the Colorado School of Mines. (Submitted by Quade Howald)

Their success in Colorado has raised some eyebrows.

Hinic and Howald said they were both busy connecting with potential employers over LinkedIn after they won.

"We're just going around, really chatting about our design and trying to make as many connections while we're down here as we can," Hinic said.

In addition to a custom-made trophy and a cash prize of $3,000 US, the team got to present their design to the Space Resource Roundtable in Colorado.

The roundtable includes engineers from large firms like Lockheed Martin.

They told the Laurentian Lunars some applications from their design could be used on the moon to extract ice and water from dirt on the moon.