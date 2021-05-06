Laurentian University says the institution has maintained spring enrolment similar to last year's as it enters its second phase of restructuring.

In a news release, President Robert Haché said 4,300 graduate and undergraduate students are enrolled in the spring semester, similar to last year's numbers and ahead of 2019.

Courses will be delivered, for the most part, remotely.

The post-secondary institution was declared insolvent Feb. 1 and entered creditor protection, undergoing deep cuts since then to set it on the path to financial stability.

Dozens of programs were cut and more than a hundred faculty, staff and administrators lost their jobs.

On May 2, a judge approved the terms on which Laurentian could move forward with obtaining another loan to keep operating until August 31st.

A key condition included cutting ties with the federated universities: Huntington, Thorneloe and the University of Sudbury, where classes are now cancelled.

Those students have been offered alternative courses at Laurentian this semester.

Laurentian University President Robert Haché. (Laurentian University)

Haché says the official start of Laurentian's spring semester on May 3 sets it on a new path forward for students, faculty and the community.

"Laurentian offers a wide variety of courses in French and English in areas such as; business, engineering, Indigenous Social Work and many more. The spring semester plays a key role in allowing students to take extra courses on new topics, or catch-up on courses they may have missed," he stated in the release.

"Included in this spring's course offerings are two Gerontology courses (previously taught by Huntington) and six Indigenous studies courses (previously taught by the University of Sudbury). Through engagement with the Laurentian University Native Education Council, discussions are ongoing with respect to additional Indigenous studies courses that may be developed and offered by Laurentian in future, in addition to the existing programs and courses that currently exist."



