Laurentian University says it has found no evidence of hazing on its men's soccer team, after an investigation following an anonymous complaint.

The university said in September it was looking into an anonymous email received August 17.

The school's newspaper, The Lambda, reported that it, too received an email accusing senior members of the team of hazing, including blindfolding rookies, forced drinking, and drawing blood as a sign of solidarity with other teammates.

The Lambda said it had verified the identity of the complainant, but was protecting his identity. The university did not confirm if the incidents were related.

In a release from the university today, Laurentian said a third-party investigator discovered nothing.

"The investigation concluded that there is no evidence to support a finding that the allegations identified in the submitted complaint, in fact, occurred as reported," the statement said.

"This finding pertains to both coaches and players named in the allegations. The complainant chose to remain anonymous."

This was not the first time the university has dealt with similiar allegations. In October 2016, Laurentian suspended five basketball players for hazing.