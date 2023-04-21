Laurentian University signs 'nature positive' pledge that advocates hope protects its greenspaces

Laurentian University has joined the Nature Positive University Alliance, and a retired professor hopes that's a good sign it will protect its green spaces.

Peter Beckett, a professor emeritus of biology at the Sudbury, Ont. university, said he is "cautiously optimistic" the move means Laurentian's green spaces will be off limits when it starts to sell some properties to pay its creditors.

Ahead of Earth Day, Laurentian joined 128 universities worldwide, including four in Ontario by signing on to the Nature Positive University Alliance.

Oxford University and the United Nations Environment Programme started the alliance last year to support nature restoration within the university sector.

Peter Beckett is a retired professor of biology at Laurentian University. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

As a first step, Laurentian will conduct a baseline study of the biodiversity on campus. To be "nature positive" it will need to take steps to maintain that baseline.

"We are pleased to make this pledge, this is a significant step towards environmental stewardship of the university's biodiversity," said Laurentian interim president Sheila Embleton, in a press release.

Anastacia Chartrand, a science communication student and chair of Laurentian's environmental sustainability committee, pushed for Laurentian to join the alliance.

"By signing the pledge Laurentian is acknowledging it has a responsibility to address biodiversity and commit to being part of the solution," she said.

Chartrand said the pledge goes beyond protecting biodiversity on campus, and is meant to show a commitment to addressing larger issues like climate change and global biodiversity loss.

Concerns about Laurentian's green spaces

Since Laurentian filed for insolvency in 2021, groups like the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury have been concerned its extensive greenspace could be sold off to developers.

Last May, the Ontario government said it would purchase $53.5-million of Laurentian real estate to help the then-insolvent university pay its creditors.

In February 2023, Laurentian said it would sell the president's house. It has not listed any other properties since then.

Beckett said it could be a good outcome if the province purchased Laurentian's green space with its $53.5-million commitment.

If the province then transferred the property to the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area next to the campus, it would create a complete, protected watershed in the area, Beckett said.