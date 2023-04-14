New fund set up to help fired Laurentian University professors

University faculty associations across Canada are offering financial help to some former Laurentian University professors who lost their jobs due to the school's insolvency.

In early 2021 the Sudbury, Ont. university filed for insolvency. That April the university shuttered 76 programs and fired more than 120 faculty members.

Jean-Charles Cachon, a retired Laurentian professor, said the cuts were especially hard for some faculty members who had complicated financial situations and home lives.

"We're not talking about the average faculty member," he said.

"We're talking about people who might have rare health situations that require expensive medicines costing them over $1,000 a month."

Others had difficult family situations because of a separation or divorce, and had to pay alimony.

Cachon is now one of the administrators of a distress fund to help those faculty members.

He said losing their benefits was an especially big blow for many of them.

The Canadian Association of University Teachers is accepting donations for those faculty members. There's also an online distress fund that collected nearly $4,500 as of Friday afternoon.

Cachon said they are using an application form they set up ago during a strike to identify former faculty members who might need some financial help.