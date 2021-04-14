Two days after deep staff and program cuts were announced, the Laurentian University Faculty Association has ratified its collective agreement — but its president says it was done under duress.

On Monday, 83 professors were terminated and 27 positions were cut through attrition and retirements, while 70 programs were cut. It's all part of the restructuring the Sudbury, Ont., university has been undergoing as part of the insolvency process, which has allowed it to operate while taking steps to get its financial situation in order.

LUFA head Fabrice Colin said members were told the university would close if the union didn't vote in favour of the tentative contract — they agreed to a five per cent cut in salary and a two-year salary freeze.

Colin and his colleagues with the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA) are calling for the resignations of the following, accusing them of having roles in the financial crisis at the school:

Laurentian University president Robert Haché.

Vice-president academic and provost Marie-Josée Berger.

Vice-president administration Lorella Hayes.

Board chair Claude Lacroix.

Registrar Serge Demers.

Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano.

"This was an incredibly difficult process and, unfortunately, its outcome means that important programs and jobs at Laurentian will be lost. We fought hard to minimize the damage but, without the provincial government at the table, we were in an impossible position," said Colin, referring to everything that led to the contract ratification.

"It now appears clear that this was the outcome that both Laurentian's senior administration and Minister Romano were working toward."

LUFA and OCUFA are calling for new leadership at Laurentian to guide the university into the future.

They say current senior administration were complicit in creating Laurentian's financial crisis and can no longer be trusted.

"This is an incredibly sad week for the people of Sudbury, for francophones, for Indigenous communities, and for all the people of northern Ontario," said OCUFA president Rahul Sapra.

Laurentian University officials say the target date for completion of the key components of its financial restructuring plan is April 30. More information is available at laurentianu.info. (Radio-Canada)

Sapra accused Romano and the province of "abandoning Laurentian."

"They knew about the depths of the university's financial difficulties for months, if not years, and had numerous opportunities to take action to avert this crisis. While we were fighting for Laurentian's faculty, staff and students, Minister Romano stood by and did nothing."

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 academics have sent a letter to Romano, in solidarity with Laurentian students and staff.

"Laurentian University and their community needs long-term, stable funding to ensure that no student's education and no jobs will be affected. There must be a community-oriented collaborative process that is transparent and which serves as the foundation of any future actions taken on determining Laurentian's future," the letter says.

"What has transpired at Laurentian University sets a disturbing precedent for the administration of post-secondary education in the province of Ontario."