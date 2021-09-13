The president of Laurentian University says he was informed by Public Health Sudbury and Districts on Sept. 10 that a student had tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is currently conducting contact tracing and President Robert Haché says the university will be following their guidance on next steps.

He says the health unit has classified the case as low-risk and that the student had limited interaction with individuals outside of their cohort.

Haché continues to encourage everyone in the university community to do everything they can so that in-class learning can continue and referred them to the university's policies.

"With the return to campus, and increased face-to-face learning in classrooms, laboratories, and libraries, we will all need to continue to follow health and safety guidance including, getting vaccinated, wearing a mask indoors and outdoors when we are unable to physically distance, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick," he said in a statement.

"This week's return to campus has been successfully implemented thanks to the dedication of our entire community. We have no reason to believe this positive test will result in an outbreak, but we need to remain extremely vigilant."

Haché reminded people that the Mobile Vaccination Bus will be on campus again on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the main entrance to the Parker Building.