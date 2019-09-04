Classes begin Wednesday at colleges and universities throughout northern Ontario.

In Sudbury, students at Laurentian University are roaming the halls, excited about the year ahead.

Matt Smith, a 3rd-year student, is looking forward to the opportunity to travel as part of the sports administration program.

"I get to go to Austria this year, so second semester I'll be going overseas," Smith said. "Last year I participated at the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament, and this year I'll be going to the Superbowl for six days."

Armaan Sandhu, who arrived from India one week ago, is working toward a Master's degree in computer science. He said he likes Sudbury, so far.

"The weather is quite cold to my liking, actually, but that's what I have to live in and work," Sandu said. "It's not the worst thing. I can manage."

Robert Meek, a graduate student from Kincardine, said he's gearing up to "pump out the thesis, write it up and get it done."

Moving to Sudbury hasn't been a difficult transition for Meek.

"I love it here," he said. "Thirty minutes and you're out in the wilderness again and you get all the closeness of a small town and the amenities of a big city."

Grace Velmore is a first-year equity, diversity and human rights student with ambitions of becoming a human rights lawyer. She lives in residence, and said her floor has been welcoming and the residents have been bonding with each other.

"Even though I'm still in a town, I know [residence] is like a mini town so it's interesting to see that community develop."