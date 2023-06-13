Laurentian has new board chair, and he wants to keep building trust in the institution

A decade from now, Vernon Cameron wants Laurentian University's insolvency proceedings, under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), to be a distant memory.

"When we reflect and look back, we don't think about the CCAA," he said.

"We look and think forward of how good the university is, how great it is to our community and what an enjoyable educational experience the students have."

Cameron will take over as chair of Laurentian's board of governors on July 1.

Current chair Jeff Bangs announced earlier this month he will step down to look after his health and avoid a possible conflict of interest. (Laurentian recently hired his partner, who is a lawyer).

The board of governors is responsible for the university's budget, chooses the president and helps set out Laurentian's goals under its strategic plan.

Jeff Bangs, chair of Laurentian University's board of governors, is stepping down at the end of June to take care of his health. (Submitted by the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce)

Cameron joined the board in April 2022 because he has a personal stake in the university, and wants to see it succeed.

"Not only was I an alumni, but my father was an alumni as well as two of my children, Brent and Jennifer, graduating in 2008 and 2012," he said.

"And it was my dream that some or all of my eight grandchildren would have the opportunity to graduate."

When he first heard about Laurentian's financial difficulties in 2021, Cameron said he looked at the university's financial reports and saw it had overspent on capital projects, which drove up debt.

Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk came to the same conclusions in her special report on Laurentian.

Cameron spent 19 years as a business executive, mainly in the U.S., and was most recently vice-president of the global marketing division and head of manufacturing at Kennametal, an American supplier of tooling and industrial materials.

"My leadership style lends itself to this type of environment, a collaborative leader," he said.

"It's not one person that's going to make a difference to bring us across the finish line."

To rebuild its reputation, Cameron said, Laurentian will need to start by building trust with staff and faculty, and most importantly, its students.

"We have to build trust back with the student body so that we can maximize the student enrolment," he said.