Laurentian University board chair steps down for health reasons

The chair of Laurentian University's board of governors is stepping down from the voluntary role as the university looks to rebuild after its insolvency.

Jeff Bangs joined the board in December 2021 and became its chair shortly after. He will leave the role on June 30, due to health reasons, and to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

"I do have some health issues that I've become aware of this spring that are going to require my full attention in the coming weeks and over the summer," he told Radio-Canada.

Laurentian University filed for insolvency in February 2021. As a result, nearly 200 staff and faculty members lost their jobs that April. (Erik White/CBC )

Bangs said his partner, who is a lawyer, also just landed a key position with the university, and that has also influenced his choice to step down from the board.

Under his leadership at the board, Laurentian exited its creditor protection following an insolvency in February 2021.

The Sudbury, Ont. university cut 76 programs due to its financial problems, and nearly 200 staff and faculty members lost their jobs.

Bangs said a large part of his role has been to help repair the university's reputation and its relationship with its staff and the community.

"I think one of the things I'm most proud of is the relationships that we've started to rebuild with our labour partners, with our university internal community, our staff, with our broader stakeholder community in Sudbury," he said.

"We're seeing signs of hope again, which is what Laurentian needs."

The board has started a process to select a new chair. Bangs said new members will join the board during the summer, as there are still a few openings to fill.

"It was definitely an institution that needed saving," he said about Laurentian.

"I'm glad to say I've had a small part to play in that and I I think Laurentian's best years are ahead of it now."

'A loss for the Laurentian community'

Fabrice Colin, president of the Laurentian University Faculty Association, said Bangs' departure is a loss for the Laurentian University community.

"With the arrival of Mr. Bangs we saw more openness and transparency from Laurentian University than in the previous decade," he said.

Colin said Bangs always kept an open line of communication with the faculty union, even if they did not always agree on things.