Greater Sudbury Police aren't quite sounding the alarm, but are calling 145 reports connected to thefts of apartment laundry coin boxes so far this year "concerning."

Despite the arrests of seven different people over that time, police continue to search for at least one other person responsible for recent break-ins and thefts.

"Of course, there comes the opportunity for further investigation once the person is apprehended, but at this time, we only have enough to form reasonable grounds to believe this person is responsible for 10 of the cases," Staff Sgt. Marc Brunette said.

Brunette admits "the number is high" when it comes to the 145 total incidents reported so far this year.

"One, it indicates that [landlords and residents] have confidence in reporting to police," he said.

Marc Brunette is a Greater Sudbury Police Service Staff Sergeant. (Radio-Canada)

"In some situations, we have not only descriptors but also some video evidence to substantiate the crime and also assist the investigators in identifying the persons responsible."

Brunette calls the thefts "crimes of opportunity." He says thieves often force their ways into buildings, using force to break through doors and gain access to the coin boxes in dryers and washing machines.

Taking measures to prevent thefts

The president of the Greater Sudbury Landlord Association says he's noticed an increase in cash thefts from washing machines and dryers over the past five years.

But Ray Goulet says the number of thefts so far this year is high.

"It shocks me," he said. "I'm surprised there's that number."

Brunette says landlords can improve their odds by installing extra security or emptying laundry machine coin boxes more frequently. Goulet says some landlords are taking things even further than that.

"Other landlords are taking action by setting up a card system so there's no more change, no more coins," he said.

"So it's pointless for anybody to be breaking in. It's just a waste of time."

Goulet says the standard coin-operated machine can cost between $400 and $600. That, along with the forced entry damage to apartment doors and locks can force costs for each break-in to rise into the thousands.