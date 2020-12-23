Sudbury restaurant reworks holiday plans in wake of looming lockdown

The manager of a Sudbury restaurant says work is underway to transition from in-person dining to curbside pickup and delivery.

Many businesses are making last minute changes to get ready for the province wide lockdown starting on Boxing day, which will be in place for two weeks in northern Ontario.

Most retail stores will be closed and bars and restaurants can't offer sit down dining.

The general manager of the Laughing Buddha and Townhouse Tavern says they had planned to offer entertainment on the outdoor patio, but says those plans are on hold.

"In the next week after Christmas we had planned to do and outdoor performance on our outdoor stage at the Buddha that we're currently in the process of building," Veronica Desjardins said.

"And we also had some shows planned at the Townhouse."

Desjardin says staff are now making sure the online systems are ready for orders from customers and getting ready to serve their customers differently.

"We have to change our schedules and figure out what we're going to do for the next two weeks," she said.

"Our inventory, our products, communicating with customers, getting our takeout apps back and getting our cocktail packages back up. It requires a lot of effort to constantly be changing, and the rules and regulations change so frequently."