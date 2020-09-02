Skip to Main Content
Remains found in Latchford are those of Pickering's Raymond Chan, police report
Sudbury

OPP confirm human remains found in the Latchford area are those of a man reported missing from southern Ontario.
A post-mortem examination of remains found in the Latchford confirms they are of missing hiker Raymond Chan, who hails from Pickering. (Ontario Provincial Police)

In July, police received a call about a missing person, 60-year-old Raymond Chan.

The Pickering resident was on a cross-country hike that started in late 2019, andhe  had last been seen in the Latchford area.

Last month, human remains were found southeast of the community, and a post-mortem examination confirmed the remains to be those of Chan.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.
 

