Remains found in Latchford are those of Pickering's Raymond Chan, police report

OPP confirm human remains found in the Latchford area are those of a man reported missing from southern Ontario.

In July, police received a call about a missing person, 60-year-old Raymond Chan.

The Pickering resident was on a cross-country hike that started in late 2019, andhe had last been seen in the Latchford area.

Last month, human remains were found southeast of the community, and a post-mortem examination confirmed the remains to be those of Chan.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

