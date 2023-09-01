'The uncertainty is difficult': Lasalle Elementary staff hopeful students adjust in first year at new school

Jim Wachnuk, principal at the new Lasalle Elementary School in Sudbury, Ont., said his first order of business is to make students feel comfortable on their very first day of school.

"It's having the students first and foremost feeling this is their home," he said.

Lasalle Elementary, along with other Rainbow District schools across norther Ontario, start their classes this week.

Wachnuk added staff, parents and students will all be finding their way around Lasalle Elementary, which will welcome roughly 350 students from the now-closed Carl A. Nesbitt Public School, Ernie Checkeris Public School and Westmount Avenue Public School.

Some students will be starting their eight year journey and other students will pick up where they left off at the kindergarten to Grade 6 French immersion school.

Jim Wachnuk, principal at Lasalle Elementary, said he will be busy helping new and returning students adjust to their new surrounding on the first week of school. (Clement Goh/ CBC News)

Wachnuk says finding support for everyone will come with its own set of challenges.

Construction is still being done in certain sections of the school. In the first week, students won't have access to a new shared library space, gymnasium or car dropoff area at the front of Lasalle Elementary.

Certain parts of the new Lasalle Elementary School including a shared reading space will still be under construction when students start their first week of class. (Clement Goh/ CBC News)

"The uncertainty is difficult for everybody." he said.

"Parents still have questions about where are they going to park on the first day. How are they getting their children into the school or out of the school?"

Wachnuk, previously a principal at Nesbitt and Checkeris public schools, says his first year will be busier as he finds his footing on new ground.

"This is something that I will be happy to leave behind and make sure that routine and people are comfortable."

Kristen Pichette, vice-principal at Lasalle Elementary School, said one of their first goals in September is to have students and parents feel welcome with a familiar community. (Clement Goh/ CBC News)

Kristen Pichette, vice-principal at Lasalle elementary, said it's rare to be starting the school year with more breathing room in the new building.

But she added familiar faces will reduce anxiety during the first week.

"Even though we're in a bigger building, it's all the same families and all the same students and most of the same staff," she said.

"We're still aiming for that family and community feeling where everybody feels welcome to come in."