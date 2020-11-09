The Rainbow District School Board says it has been advised by the health unit of a confirmed COVID-19 case at Lasalle Secondary School in Sudbury.

The school board says the person who tested positive is currently self-isolating. Two classes have also been asked to self-isolate. One class is asked to stay home until Nov. 18, 2020 and the other class is asked to isolate until Nov. 19, 2020.

The school is open.

The board says all affected students, their guardians and staff have been notified.

It adds public health is directly contacting all close contacts. It says students and staff who are dismissed but not contacted by public health must still self-isolate. The board says they should also get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

The board says if a student is not dismissed, it wants to remind parents that "simply passing by an infected person in the hallway is not considered close contact and the risk of spreading the virus this way is very low."

It adds it's working closely with public health to implement "ongoing health and safety protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19, including enhanced cleaning and disinfecting."