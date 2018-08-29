Skip to Main Content
Banned trustee takes seat, defying Rainbow School Board order

More than once, Rainbow District School Board chair Doreen Dewar was interrupted by angry audience members at a public school board meeting Tuesday night.

Elected official Larry Killens will be permitted to attend as member of public, despite public outcry

Protesters gather outside the Rainbow District School Board on Tuesday night. (Benjamin Aube/CBC )

About 30 people showed up at the school board's Sudbury office in support of Manitoulin Island trustee Larry Killens, who was banned from the table after a unanimous vote from school board officials to censure him.

Killens told CBC News he's known for asking what he calls "hard questions" of board staff.

He's been vocal about the rights of students who've been expelled, and has questioned the board's school amalgamation plan.

Killens took his seat and stayed mostly quiet, though his supporters were far more vocal.

Censure an attempt to 'silence' outspoken trustee

Parents like Chris Morgan believe the board wants to silence Killens.

"To ignore someone in a meeting who is our elected trustee...we want Larry back where he belongs," Morgan said.

"Part of the Larry Killens thing, with the bullying, I've sat in board meetings and seem some of the stuff that goes on," Morgan said. "I encourage other people to come see what actually goes on."

Board will not discuss specifics

Dave Kurtis says Dewar's focus on the conflict is taking away from the needs of students and teachers

"What we see here is a person who is doing everything to cling to power," Kurtis said.

Dewar says Killens was banned for sharing confidential information discussed during past in-camera sessions, but stressed the board "will not discuss specific breaches."

Dewar told the media Killens is welcome to attend future meetings as a member of the public.

"I do know trustee Killens is extremely disappointed," Dewar said. "I understand his supporters are also extremely disappointed. The decision has been made."

Despite the ban, Killens says he'll continue attending meetings until his term ends in November.

With files from Benjamin Aubé

