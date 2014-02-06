Mayors from large urban centres in Ontario are accusing the provincial government of "downloading by stealth."

The Large Urban Mayors' Caucus of Ontario, which includes Greater Sudbury, states the province is "implementing funding and governance changes to municipalities without any consultation, after cities have already approved budgets."

Sudbury NDP MPP Jamie West says he's concerned that municipalities haven't been properly consulted.

"The government is basically making cuts to public health, child care, ambulance services, policing, libraries and more and basically downloading those to municipalities to cover the costs for it," he said.

"So in a sense, Doug Ford is trying to force the municipalities to wear the responsibility for the Conservative's cuts."

West adds the changes are not creating a positive relationship between the province and municipalities.

"They're balancing the books on the backs of the municipalities and frankly the municipalities need a partner in the provincial government, not a government that is going to work against them," he said.

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger issued a statement saying he's not sure yet what the impact will be on the city.

He says he's looking forward to working with the province to address the fiscal concerns identified in the current budget.