A large, active fire has closed a portion of Queen Street East in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Fire crews were called around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning to a structure fire between Dennis Street & Bruce Street.

Sault Ste Marie police say the fire is not yet under control.

Constable Sonny Spina says residents who live in the apartments upstairs were evacuated from the building.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

Spina adds that everyone who lives and works in the building has been accounted for. There is a law office and barber shop on the first level.

Due to the closeness of the structure fire to other buildings on the block, Spina says a number of neighbouring businesses are affected.

Sault's municipal arena, GFL Memorial Gardens, is across the street from the fire scene.

Spina says everyone who was evacuated from the buildings was taken to the arena.

Police and fire services are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.