It's a big day for those who live at the three L'Arche Sudbury group homes.

They will be heading to a vaccination clinic to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Congregate living settings, like group homes, are part of phase two of the vaccine rollout from public health.

L'Arche Sudbury provides space and programming for those with intellectual disabilities.

Staff from the homes will accompany the 14 individuals to the Carmichael Arena for the appointments.

Jeff St Louis is a core member of L'Arche Sudbury, which provides space and programming for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Jeff lives at the group home know as Galilee House. (Supplied by L'Arche Sudbury)

Jeff St Louis lives at Galilee House, and will get his first dose of the vaccine today.

"I can't wait for that cause I want it done. I want to get back to normal," he said.

Over the past year St Louis has kept busy with his drum machine and crafts at the group home.

"I can't wait to get back to see friends when this whole pandemic is over."

Excitement, enthusiasm, relief

The vaccine news from Public Health Sudbury and Districts was welcomed by L'Arche core members, who've had to give up job placements, volunteer work and social activities over the past year during the pandemic.

"Overall there is just really excitement and enthusiasm and I would say too, a real sense of relief," says Jennifer McCauley is community leader and executive director for L'Arche Sudbury.

"People can finally now feel like they're included, and some degree of safety introduced to their lives," she added.

Jennifer McCauley, is the community leader, executive director of L'Arche Subdury, which provides space and programming for individuals with intellectual disabilities. She is seen here with a core member. (Supplied by L'Arche Sudbury)

McCauley says despite the vaccine plans for L'Arche members who live in the group homes, those who live independently are still waiting to be notified by public health.

"There's been a lot of advocacy in the [Developmental Services] sector to ensure that people with a developmental disability are included in the Phase Two rollout, so we're hopeful and anticipating that those members will be included soon enough," she said.

Members living independently must wait

"I miss my friends and I can't even go to work," says Chantale Guenette, who lives independently, but is a member of L'Arche Sudbury.

Chantal Guenette is a member of L'Arche Sudbury, who lives independently. She normally would participate in in-person day program activities, but much of those those were delivered virtually over past year because of the pandemic. (Supplied by L'Arche Sudbury)

She normally would participate in the in-person day programs, but because of the pandemic much of that has switched to a virtual format.

"It just keeps me motivated and just a little bit happy to just do something," Guenette said.

She has been able to keep herself busy over the past year focusing on her paintings and artwork.

Once she is able to get a COVID-19 vaccine she is looking forward to getting back to her kitchen job at a local long term care facility.

"It's been over a year now so I'm anxious to get back to it," she said.

L'Arche Sudbury normally operates an employment support program connecting members with local employers in the community. But McCauley says that had to be halted because of the pandemic.

"Almost all of our members have had to stop their employment out in the city, and we've had people employed by a lot of local businesses — who really support us, and it's just unfortunate that people can't go and attend those jobs," she said.

L'arche Sudbury members have also had to stop their volunteer work, community participation and other social activities.

However, with vaccines soon to be in arms, McCauley says they're starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel. She still wants to be cautious about members returning to activities.

"I think we will enter very gently into that phase of life for people," she said.

Still work to do on integration, inclusion

Because during the pandemic L'Arche Sudbury group homes are categorized alongside congregate living settings, similar to long-term- care homes, McCauley says there have been strict regulations they had to follow, which have had a big impact on members.

"People haven't been able to go home and visit their families unless it's considered really essential for their mental well-being," she said.

"From an advocacy standpoint and awareness standpoint, when we talk about inclusion, when we talk about integration, there's still some work to be done for people with intellectual disabilities to really fully live that in the reality of their day-to-day."

McCauley says L'Arche operations across the country want to be seen and treated as home settings. They are funded under the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, as a residential setting.

"In this COVID time, we're being treated like a long term care facility or congregate care facility. It's definitely not the model that we would aim to live by, and it's had a pretty dramatic impact, not just for L'Arche, but for all developmental services and agencies that provide support."