L'Arche Sudbury plans 28-unit building to meet growing demand for housing

L'Arche Sudbury says its planned 28-unit building will help address growing housing needs for adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Sudbury, Ont. organization, which supports people with developmental disabilities, says there are currently more than 300 people on a waitlist for residential support in the city.

L'Arche Sudbury received a $500,000 donation from Desjardins Group on Thursday to help build the $24-million building.

Jennifer McCauley, L'Arche Sudbury's executive director, said they've asked the provincial government for $8 million towards the building, are looking for the federal government to provide $10 million, and also have a request for funding with the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.

The organization also plans to start a fundraising campaign soon, with the goal to raise $4 million to help complete the project.

McCauley said they hope to start building in early 2024.

Jennifer McCauley, left, is the executive director of L'Arche Sudbury. Chantale Guenette, right, is a longtime client and hopes to move into a new 28-unit building the organization plans to build. (Erika Chorostil/CBC)

Ten of the units will be set aside for people with developmental disabilities, to help them live more independently. Most of the other units will be available to anyone, but McCauley said there will also be a "trying it on for size" unit.

"Which will be a training apartment for people that aren't quite ready to live independently yet, but will go and learn the skills to be able to be successfully independent in their own apartment," she said.

Chantale Guenette, a L'Arche Sudbury member, said she hopes to move into the new building when it's completed.

She provided some input on the building when it was still in the planning stage.

L'Arche Sudbury offers programming for people with developmental disabilities, such as social events and cooking classes, but Guenette currently has to take two city buses to get to those events.

A lot of the events will be hosted in the new building, which would mean she wouldn't have to travel far, and would also live close to many friends she's made with the organization.

"I find it lonely by myself," Guenette said.