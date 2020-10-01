Lansdowne elementary school in Sudbury is taking more classroom learning outdoors.

Principal Jennifer Harvey says there are plans to do more teaching and learning in the schoolyard through the fall, winter and spring.

The yard was once declared the ugliest schoolyard in the city, when it took part in a re-greening competition a couple of years ago. Since winning the designation, they've received community support to transform the space.

Now it has trees and benches and stumps take the place of informal desks and chairs.

Harvey says they plan to use the space during the milder days of winter. She says research has shown that children are more focused and learn better when they are outside.

"Students are more motivated and self-directed when they learn outside," she said. "We know that being outside in nature can reduce our anxiety and take away those distractions that sometimes are in a busy classroom."

Outdoor classrooms are popping up across Canada, including this one on St. Joseph's Island, near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (Submitted/Kristi Hartley)

The move to outdoor teaching couldn't come at a better time, with the advent of the global pandemic. And research suggests the novel coronavirus doesn't spread as readily outside.

"We're lucky enough to have an actual outdoor classroom with places to sit and a big, big blackboard placed for teachers to teach outside with students sitting on what looks like a tree stump," Harvey said. "So it's a nice place to sit and learn [while physically distanced]."