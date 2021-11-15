The machine sitting next to Michel Landry in his Sudbury home is helping him breathe.

And the noise it makes fills in the gaps when he's searching for the words. That's not something he's used to.

The 57-year-old remembers other noises: the beeps and moans of the intensive-care unit at the Sudbury hospital where he spent a month this past spring.

"I wasn't really afraid then where people were dying of COVID next to me," he says.

Entire Sudbury family hit with COVID-19 wonders if they'll be living with the virus for years to come COVID-19 continues to make a comeback in northeastern Ontario this fall. There are some watching this, while still living with the affects of the last wave of the pandemic. The CBC's Erik White shares the story of an entire Sudbury family infected in March, but still facing COVID every day.

Home for months now, and struggling to get better and get back to work in the information technology department at Sudbury city hall, he is discouraged to see the virus still spreading.

On Monday, Ontario reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and additional deaths.

"Yes I'm afraid of me dying. Yes, I'm sorry. I am. But I'm afraid of my wife dying or my daughter even more," says Michel.

"You're going to get sick whether you think it's false or not and your life is going to change."

Dealing with symptoms

His wife Donna was the first to get sick and likely caught the virus during an outbreak at one of the apartment buildings where she works with people living with disabilities.

"There's a lot of guilt on my part that I brought it home to my family," says the 55-year-old.

"People tell me that I shouldn't feel guilty, but it's hard to just change that."

Donna and her 20-year-old daughter Karisa are still dealing with long-haul COVID-19 symptoms, including sore legs, headaches, high blood pressure.

Karisa, a nursing student at Cambrian College, wonders how much COVID will colour the rest of her life.

"And I have my family, my future family, that I have to think of. What's going to happen? Is that going to affect them? Am I not going to be able to play with my kids? Is something going to happen? Am I going to have a stroke at 30?" she says.

"Those are the things I think about every day."