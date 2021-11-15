Sudbury family still struggling with COVID-19 months after getting infected
Landry family was infected in March 2021 before they were eligible for vaccines
The machine sitting next to Michel Landry in his Sudbury home is helping him breathe.
And the noise it makes fills in the gaps when he's searching for the words. That's not something he's used to.
The 57-year-old remembers other noises: the beeps and moans of the intensive-care unit at the Sudbury hospital where he spent a month this past spring.
"I wasn't really afraid then where people were dying of COVID next to me," he says.
Home for months now, and struggling to get better and get back to work in the information technology department at Sudbury city hall, he is discouraged to see the virus still spreading.
On Monday, Ontario reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and additional deaths.
"Yes I'm afraid of me dying. Yes, I'm sorry. I am. But I'm afraid of my wife dying or my daughter even more," says Michel.
"You're going to get sick whether you think it's false or not and your life is going to change."
Dealing with symptoms
His wife Donna was the first to get sick and likely caught the virus during an outbreak at one of the apartment buildings where she works with people living with disabilities.
"There's a lot of guilt on my part that I brought it home to my family," says the 55-year-old.
"People tell me that I shouldn't feel guilty, but it's hard to just change that."
Donna and her 20-year-old daughter Karisa are still dealing with long-haul COVID-19 symptoms, including sore legs, headaches, high blood pressure.
Karisa, a nursing student at Cambrian College, wonders how much COVID will colour the rest of her life.
"And I have my family, my future family, that I have to think of. What's going to happen? Is that going to affect them? Am I not going to be able to play with my kids? Is something going to happen? Am I going to have a stroke at 30?" she says.
"Those are the things I think about every day."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?