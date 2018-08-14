Conflict of interest allegations against Sudbury councillor dropped

A Sudbury city councillor accused of conflict of interest says the case against her has ended due to a lack of evidence.

Joscelyne Landry-Altmann was accused by business owner Andre Dumais of failing to declare a conflict of interest when she voted in favour of the controversial Kingsway arena last summer.

The allegation stems from Landry-Altmann's previous involvement on the board of the Sudbury and District Motorsports Association, which has been looking to build a new racetrack next to the Kingsway site.

Documents Dumais filed in provincial court last December alleged Landry-Altmann had "direct or indirect pecuniary interest" in the location when she cast her vote.

Landry-Altmann previously stated she had quit the board three months before casting her vote, and on Tuesday she told reporters Dumais could not produce any evidence to support his allegations in court, citing a transcript of his testimony.

"It became very evident very quickly that he had nothing," she said.

"As I stated in December, he had nothing, and he just admitted under oath that he had nothing. So there was no use in proceeding."

Dumais has been a vocal opponent of the Kingsway site. Last fall, he quit the board of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce to lobby against building the new arena on the Kingsway.

Landry-Altmann said she was caught in the middle of a divisive political decision.

"I think it's been called collateral damage. It was surprising. It has been very stressful and an experience I do not wish to repeat."

CBC News has reached out to Dumais for comment, but has not yet heard back.