The City of Greater Sudbury recently wrote off $502,240 owed by former tenants of Greater Sudbury Housing Corporation, with half of that coming from unpaid rent.

The other half are costs incurred from repairing damages to units caused by former tenants.

The write off of former tenant balances is for between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. The previous year's bad debt write off for housing was around $383,561.

Barb Dubois, the city's director of housing operations, said it's taking longer to evict tenants who aren't paying the rent.

Typically, the landlord can issue an order for eviction to the tenant — an N-1 or an N-4 for those in social housing — three days after rent is due. It's another 20 days before the eviction process can get underway.

The parties must hold a hearing before the Landlord Tenant Board, but the backlog isn't getting any better, Dubois told city council on Tuesday.

The board is currently facing a lack of adjudicators, meaning eviction cases waiting to go before the tribunal are pushed back several months.

"We just recently filed some [orders for eviction] and we're not getting hearing dates until March," Dubois said.

"There's also been a delay in actually receiving our orders because of the lack of adjudicators, so even though we had a hearing we've had to wait weeks to actually get the order and the outcome, the resolution," she added.

While the city waits to evict social housing tenants who haven't paid rent, the amount owing keeps piling up.

The backlog has even made the province's Ombudsman take notice. The Ombudsman's office is now investigating the lack of adjudicators in the province.

Sudbury city councillor Mark Signoretti hopes the problem is fixed soon.

"It's unfortunate, because it's a large amount," he said. "I hope the Ombudsman can find solutions to expedite it a little more quickly."

Dubois said the city has also started a pilot project meant to help find a solution for social housing tenants behind on their rent. It's an option for those on social assistance.

One of the components of the new project will be to alert Sudbury's homelessness network when a tenant is in danger of being evicted.

The project also links up the tenant's other social service providers, like Ontario Works, with the city to make sure rent arrears can be paid.

"At the end of the day, it's all taxpayers' dollars," Dubois said. "If I can stop an eviction and find a mechanism to get the arrears paid, then it doesn't have all the other costs associated with homelessness."

The city, she said, budgets for rents in arrears, so there taxpayers don't take an unexpected hit.

Dubois said in three months, the pilot has already helped six tenants avoid eviction.