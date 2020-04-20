The vice-president of the Greater Sudbury Landlord Association says her office has received a lot of calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sherry Jordan says when the pandemic first started, there was a lot of confusion whether tenants had to pay their rent.

"Luckily, both the premier and the prime minister did encourage the tenants to pay their rent if they could," she said.

"And sent out the subsidy money to as many as they could to help pay rent."

Jordan says if a tenant is struggling to pay rent, or if the landlord stops receiving payments, its best to talk it out.

"Find out what is going on," she said. "If you're struggling right now, it would be a good idea to reach out to us if you do have questions."

Jordan says if that doesn't work, landlords can file a notice to end tenancy early. However, she says there is a backlog of cases because in person hearings are suspended with the Landlord Tenant Board.

Sherry Jordan in the vice-president of the Greater Sudbury Landlord Association. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

She says landlords can still file the paperwork in the meantime.

"Those notices will be granted a hearing date once it opens and they will be proceeding on those defaults," she said.

As for tenants looking to rent new spaces, Jordan says the pandemic has changed how viewings are done. She says there are more virtual showings, Facebook Lives and some landlords are bringing people through one by one to view.

"You have to get creative in these times to keep everyone safe," she said.