COVID-19 impacts rental property sector in Sudbury
Sherry Jordan says she’s been getting calls on a number of issues
The vice-president of the Greater Sudbury Landlord Association says her office has received a lot of calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sherry Jordan says when the pandemic first started, there was a lot of confusion whether tenants had to pay their rent.
"Luckily, both the premier and the prime minister did encourage the tenants to pay their rent if they could," she said.
"And sent out the subsidy money to as many as they could to help pay rent."
Jordan says if a tenant is struggling to pay rent, or if the landlord stops receiving payments, its best to talk it out.
"Find out what is going on," she said. "If you're struggling right now, it would be a good idea to reach out to us if you do have questions."
Jordan says if that doesn't work, landlords can file a notice to end tenancy early. However, she says there is a backlog of cases because in person hearings are suspended with the Landlord Tenant Board.
She says landlords can still file the paperwork in the meantime.
"Those notices will be granted a hearing date once it opens and they will be proceeding on those defaults," she said.
As for tenants looking to rent new spaces, Jordan says the pandemic has changed how viewings are done. She says there are more virtual showings, Facebook Lives and some landlords are bringing people through one by one to view.
"You have to get creative in these times to keep everyone safe," she said.
With files from Angela Gemmill
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.