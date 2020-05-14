The City of Greater Sudbury says landfill sites in the city will reopen after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Friday, May 15, the sites in Sudbury, Azilda and Hanmer will reopen. The city says they will be open between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be closed on statutory holidays, such as Victoria Day on Monday.

The city says the Walden Small Vehicle Transfer Station will open Monday to Friday from noon until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site will also be closed on statutory holidays.

"Many people have taken advantage of their time at home to do spring cleaning, yard work and renovations," mayor Brian Bigger said.

"I know the landfill closures have been an inconvenience, but closing them was one of the many tough decisions we've had to make to keep people home and do everything we can to support physical distancing."

Bigger says now that the province is starting to loosen restrictions, the city is looking at doing the same for municipal services.

"The reopening will come with strict physical distancing measures to protect the health and safety of residents and staff," he said. "I ask everyone to please be safe and be patient."

To maintain physical distancing at the landfills, the city says only four to six vehicles will be permitted onsite at a time. Longer wait times are expected. The city has set up a live camera at the Sudbury landfill site so people can see how busy it is before going out. Paying by cash or credit is preferred.

The city says the temporary four-bag garbage limit remains in place for the time being.

The Recycling Centre front counter and the Household Hazardous Waste Depot remain closed to the public.