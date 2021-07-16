Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a missing person on Lake Temagami has been located.

On Wednesday afternoon, police got a call that a water tube that was being pulled by a boat had flipped.

The man on the tube was ejected into the water and could not be located.

On Thursday, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was called in to assist.

Police say the body was found and has been identified as Douglas Coppin, 35, of Severn Township.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.