A psychiatrist from Hamilton is in northern Ontario preparing to swim across part of Lake Superior.

Marilyn Korzekwa will leave from Whitefish Point, Michigan and swim to Pancake Bay, Ont. The 29 kilometre swim is expected to take her about 15 hours to complete.

"I chose this route because it's doable," she said.

"If you're not swimming from a point to a point than it's going to be more than 60 kilometres which at my age of 61 is a little much. It still counts as a crossing."

Korzekwa is raising money and awareness for mental health in the process, particularly for the charity The Sashbear Foundation. The mental health charity was created in 2011 by Lynn Courey and Mike Menu whose daughter Sasha Menu-Courey died by suicide.

Marilyn Korzekwa, is raising money for The Sashbear Foundation, which was created in 2011. (Supplied/Marilyn Korzekwa)

"As a psychiatrist, I know that helping families cope with their loved ones is life-changing," she said.

"The Sashbear program does not require a referral or diagnosis and the program is free."

Korzekwa is no stranger to marathon swims. She has crossed the English Channel, the Cook Straight and Lake Ontario twice among her fifteen achievements. She says this swim will be her grand finale.

"It has the potential to be colder than anything I've ever swum and the waves are legendary and the forecasts evidently are not very reliable," she said.

"So I might get stuck in some big waves and big winds, hopefully not for long, so it has the potential to be one of my toughest ones."