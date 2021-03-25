A woman in North Bay, Ont., is now TikTok famous for her frozen lake dancing.

But Carly Stasko never thought it would be for a video someone else took of her boogying down on Lake Nipissing.

After Stasko lost her job, she and her family moved from Toronto to their northern cottage at the start of the pandemic.

"We have two sons, aged 10 and six, and they were bouncing off the walls of our apartment in Toronto. And our moods were really low and the future seemed quite uncertain for us, especially because I'm immune compromised from cancer treatments," she told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

"So all of those things together made us consider just uprooting and relocating to our family cottage. It was my husband's idea. It was a good idea."

The dancing along Lake Nipissing started one day after the kids had finished virtual school.

"I went out for a walk along the lake and was listening to music and I just started to dance. And it was such a release because there's a lot of tension in the world these days," Stasko said.

"It's a very private lake. So nobody saw me and I felt free to just dance. I liked it so much. I started to do it regularly. And then I decided this is my thing. I'm going to do this every day whether I feel good or not. And then the lake froze and all the ice fishermen came."

Despite the anglers being set up right outside their cottage, she decided to stick with her dancing therapy.

"I thought, 'am I going to stop dancing?' And I thought, 'no, this is keeping my spirits up. I don't care if I look weird,'" she said.

"I thought I didn't care until I found out that one of them had videoed me dancing and had put it up in a private Facebook group and they were all having a good laugh at me."

The caption said, "did anybody lose a drunk wife?"

'Embarrassed'

Stasko was taken aback, but then considered it a good lesson in perspective.

"I could not help but laugh because, from a distance, when you see me dancing, I do look pretty kooky up there. And it's not exactly an activity that most people do. So I don't blame them for laughing at me. I was a little embarrassed at first."

It was an opportunity to reframe that embarrassment into something more folks could benefit from.

"I reposted that [video]. I hid their identity. The way I framed it was, I might look crazy, but this is actually keeping me sane. And I'm a little embarrassed that folks are laughing at me. But, if it's giving them a laugh, everybody needs a laugh these days. So that's fine. Have a good laugh," she said.

"And I went to bed and the next morning woke up and discovered that it had gone viral and it had been shown to hundreds of thousands of people. And the response was all so positive and encouraging."

Stasko said she's always loved dance to lift her spirits.

"It's even something I did in my 20s when I when I had gone through cancer treatments. It was just one of these things that kept my spirits up and kept me healthy," she said.

"I used to dance down by the Humber River in Toronto. Some people jog, some people play street hockey. For me, it turned out I like to dance outside."

At the time, she says she felt emboldened because she was fighting for her life.

"Was it really that bad being embarrassed compared to the other challenges of life? Thankfully, I was cured then and since I've had my kids and a good life. But when the pandemic started, it was almost like revisiting some of that because I had to kind of go back into being isolated because of my immune system."

Stasko said she and her whole family are making TikToks as a creative outlet and a way of telling their story during the pandemic.

"We're trying to treat this as an adventure and trying to help the kids see the positive side to what's been going on in our lives," she said.

Morning North 10:39 How a North Bay woman has become TikTok famous for her frozen lake dance Lately, Carly Stasko has been getting out on Lake Nipissing to get her groove on, and her moves have been quite a bit of attention on TikTok. Morning North spoke with her to learn more. 10:39

"And it keeps me accountable to keep doing it. And people have said, 'oh, I'm going to start doing that, too.' It feels, when you're so isolated, we're not interacting with anybody except for the four of us, basically. So it's kind of neat to be dancing with — and for — strangers."

She adds it's important to acknowledge that it's been a really hard year for everyone and she encourages people to stay strong.

"And if you ever feel really stuck, just put on some music. It has such a powerful effect. And you don't have to be a dancer. You don't have to have moves. Just move how you feel — don't worry about it looking weird. You know, life's too short to be ashamed for being weird."