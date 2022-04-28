When Carly Stasko started to dance on Lake Nipissing it was a way to raise her spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now she's turned that act of self-care into a short documentary.

Stasko gained attention on social media, and from local news outlets, when she posted videos of herself dancing on Lake Nipissing.

Through a Facebook group she heard about an opportunity to get funding from the Centre for Indigenous Theatre in Toronto for creative projects. She thought her compilation of videos could be transformed into something bigger, and applied.

"I told them how I have been working over the last few years to reconnect with my Indigenous roots, and trying to learn the Indigenous language, trying to learn history, trying to connect with the community as an artist and an educator," Stasko said.

The Centre of Indigenous Theatre says on its website that it "contributes to the advancement of an Indigenous cultural economy and the arts generally, helping to mould young talent and professionals, organizing community presentations and workshops, and by working closely with alumni to share our learnings and our craft in a culturally appropriate and inviting setting."

Thanks to the funding, and creative support from the centre, Stasko was able to make a short film called The Power of Dance.

In the short film she shares why she started dancing on the lake, and includes short excerpts from interviews she did after she gained more attention online.

"It gave me a chance to reflect on the power of dance." Stasko said.

The short film is available on YouTube and she is submitting it to film festivals.