Sudbury

Person drowns in Lake Mindemoya, on Manitoulin Island

A person drowned Wednesday while kayaking on Lake Mindemoya, on Manitoulin Island, confirmed the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police say they found the person's body along the shoreline

Ontario Provincial Police said they discovered a body along the shore of Lake Mindemoya, on Manitoulin Island. (OPP)

Police said they found the body of Joseph Whitall, 46, of Hanmer, Ont., along the lake's shoreline.

The Office of Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are assisting with the investigation and a post mortem examination will take place in Toronto at a later date.

