How a Sudbury, Ont., conservation crew is keeping a busy beaver at bay

It appears a multi-year battle with a Sudbury, Ont., beaver has ended in a truce, at least for now.

For the last five years, crews with Conservation Sudbury who oversee trails have been trying to keep a beaver off a floating boardwalk.

Back in 2018, a trail camera was put out to catch footage of the busy beaver putting mud and sticks on the boardwalk. The result? A cleanup for crews each morning when they came in.

"The beaver was using our floating boardwalk as its lodge, which it's allowed to do," said Konrad Wiltmann, conservation land supervisor for Conservation Sudbury.

"It's actually the perfect home for a beaver because there's an airspace underneath this floating boardwalk."

The crews built a fence, but the beaver still managed to get around it.

"Some days, it would be five minutes [of cleanup], just a couple sticks," he said.

"But other days, it we had let it go for a couple of days, were off doing other things, it could take anywhere from half an hour to two hours to clean up."

In 2018, crews set up a trail camera to get a closer look at what the beaver was doing at night. (Supplied/Konrad Wiltmann)

Over the years, the crews have been making improvements to the fence and have kept removing the mud and sticks. This year, they decided to build a beaver a lodge located right beside the boardwalk.

"It was a bit of a stab in the dark," Wiltmann said.

"It's gotten larger. We believe the beaver is now, or beavers are using it. We think we heard baby beavers in the spring."

Carys Franklyn, an environmental technician, said she helped remove the sticks and mud from the boardwalk.

"It was a little bit repetitive and a little annoying," she said. "Kind of an ongoing battle."

Cassandra Renault is also an environmental technician.

"There's actually been a lot of water snakes that use the lodge as habitat," she said.

"One time, we counted up to 13 on them. So when it's nice and sunny, they're all out and enjoying the sun basking. When it's cooler, you can see they slither into the lodge. So they might be cohabitating with those beavers in there."

Renault said it was important for the team to find a balance for humans and nature.

"The animals were here first," she said.

"This is their territory and we're just trying to use it with them. We want to respect them and their habitat, but also get to enjoy the beauty of nature. I think it's so important."