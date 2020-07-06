Skip to Main Content
Sudbury police ask public to avoid Lake Laurentian Conservation area as search for man continues
Sudbury

Sudbury police ask public to avoid Lake Laurentian Conservation area as search for man continues

Police in Sudbury are asking the public to avoid the Lake Laurentian Conservation area as crews search for a missing man.

Anyone with details on whereabouts of Gary Poulin asked to contact police

CBC News ·
Access to the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area is restricted in Sudbury as police look for a missing man. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Police in Sudbury are asking the public to avoid the Lake Laurentian Conservation area as crews search for a missing man.

Police say Gary Poulin, 48, was last seen in the area of Adelaide Street on July 4. On Sunday, police said they were restricting access to the Lake Laurentian Conservation area to search for Poulin.

On social media, police asked if anyone dropped off Poulin in the conservation area to contact them. They say they believe Poulin was in the area.

Police say they will inform the public when the area reopens.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now