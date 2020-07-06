Police in Sudbury are asking the public to avoid the Lake Laurentian Conservation area as crews search for a missing man.

Police say Gary Poulin, 48, was last seen in the area of Adelaide Street on July 4. On Sunday, police said they were restricting access to the Lake Laurentian Conservation area to search for Poulin.

On social media, police asked if anyone dropped off Poulin in the conservation area to contact them. They say they believe Poulin was in the area.

Police say they will inform the public when the area reopens.