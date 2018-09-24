Blue-green algae reported in Lake Kagawong
Public Health Sudbury & Districts says samples from Lake Kagawong taken by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks on September 17 have tested positive for the species of bacteria that can produce toxins.
Residents asked to keep an eye out for algae blooms on the lake
Lake Kagawong on Manitoulin Island has tested positive for blue-green algae, according to Public Health Sudbury & Districts.
The health unit says samples taken by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks on September 17 have tested positive for the species of bacteria that can produce toxins.
Residents are asked to keep an eye out for the algae blooms in other parts of the lake, which have an unsightly pea soup appearance and foul smell.
The health unit says algae toxins can irritate a person's skin, cause diarrhea and vomiting, or result in liver and nervous system damage.
If residents see a bloom near their property or water intake line, they are asked to:
- Avoid using the water for drinking, bathing, or showering, and do not allow children, pets, or livestock to drink or swim in the bloom.
- Be aware that shallow drinking water intake pipes can pump in blue-green algae.
- Do not boil the water or treat it with a disinfectant, like bleach, because it breaks open the algae cells, which releases more toxins into the water.
- Do not rely on water jug filtration systems as they may not protect against the toxins.
- Avoid cooking with the water because food may absorb toxins from the water during cooking.
- Follow the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Guide to Eating Ontario Fish. Exercise caution with respect to eating fish caught in water where blue-green algal blooms occur. Residents should not eat the liver, kidneys, and other organs of fish.