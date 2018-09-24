Lake Kagawong on Manitoulin Island has tested positive for blue-green algae, according to Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

The health unit says samples taken by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks on September 17 have tested positive for the species of bacteria that can produce toxins.

Residents are asked to keep an eye out for the algae blooms in other parts of the lake, which have an unsightly pea soup appearance and foul smell.

The health unit says algae toxins can irritate a person's skin, cause diarrhea and vomiting, or result in liver and nervous system damage.

If residents see a bloom near their property or water intake line, they are asked to: