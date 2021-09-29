The 39 miners who emerged from Vale's Totten Mine in northern Ontario after being stuck there in recent days used a ladder system similar to ones made by Sudbury's Carriere Industrial Supply.

The company designs modular egress escape systems that are installed in underground mines around the world.

"These systems are located within approximately 30 metres of the main shaft," said Carriere Industrial's general manager, Mickey Obradovich. "They're designed specifically to get off that level."

Each piece is made of solid steel, and connects to build six-metre ladders with a standing platform on top. When stacked on top of each other, they create an escape route similar to the one Vale's miners used to climb up to 1,219 metres to the surface.

Mickey Obradovich, general manager of Carriere Industrial Supply, Obradovich says he was confident the 39 miners who made it out of the Totten Mine would make it to the surface safely. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Obradovich said that when he heard none of Totten Mine workers was hurt, he was confident they would make it out safely.

"In all honesty, knowing the type of safety processes and procedures that Vale has in place that Ontario Mine Rescue has in place, as long as those guys weren't hurt, we knew they were going to get out," he said. "And that's what we hope for. Whether they're using our system or not, the most important thing is to get out."

The 39 miners became stuck underground on Sunday when a large piece of equipment damaged the cage, or mine shaft elevator, they normally use to get in and out of the mine.

Praise for mine rescue workers

Obradovich said anyone who works underground in Ontario is trained to use escape systems like his. The mine rescue teams also have training to use extraction systems and support workers as they make the long climb out.

"In Sudbury, we have some of the best rescue crews in the entire world — workers who voluntarily train on an ongoing basis, in case an emergency like this ever happens," said Nick Larochelle, president of United Steelworkers Local 6500, which represents many of Vale's workers in Sudbury. "Our union and the entire Sudbury community thanks them for their service."

Carriere Industrial's systems have been installed in Canada, Australia, Mongolia, parts of South America and the United States.

The company is currently working with Vale to install one of its systems in a nickel mine in Voisey's Bay in Newfoundland and Labrador.